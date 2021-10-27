500 Global announces 10 new companies and open call for startups in LatAm

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

500 Global , formerly known as 500 Startups , announces this Wednesday two great news for the Latin American entrepreneurship ecosystem:

500 Global

The first one is that last August it began to work with a group of ten companies that it selected during its call for the first half of the year.

Also, in the second instance, which currently has an open call to select the following ten startups with which they will start working at the beginning of January 2022.

The global equity firm, which recently announced the launch of Luchadores III , an initiative which will invest 17 million dollars dedicated to Spanish-speaking Latin America, will be investing in 130 companies in the region for the next two and a half years.

In this sense, and as part of their strategy, they will go from two to three annual calls for work, so they will be investing in 30 companies each year only with their “We are Fight” program, remembering that they can also invest in other companies outside of this scheme.

Selected companies

The recently chosen companies went through a selection process held in June and July of this year, which received more than 2,000 applications from all of Spanish-speaking Latin America.

It is worth noting that there was a promise of a response from the investment fund in less than 30 days to all applicants, when in the past it could take up to 15 weeks.

Of this broad group of companies, only ten startups were selected to receive an investment of $ 60,000 each, accompanied by the 16-week program “Somos Lucha”, where they work side by side with the investment team completely remotely.

Here are the companies that are part of its 14th generation:

Bendo (Mexico): Mobile App that allows anyone to own their online store by giving free access to inventory, logistics, and technology.

Bitacora (Mexico): Automatic reporting app for teams that work away from a desk.

Bonum Coaching (USA): Personalized digital coaching platform that enhances the development of leaders and businesses in Latin America.

MisFans (Mexico): Platform that helps creators to build, grow and monetize their community.

Financial Woman (Argentina): Financial education platform for women.

Picker (Ecuador): On-demand delivery gateway for eCommerce.

Sioma (Colombia): The first technological ecosystem for tropical agriculture.

Wisepath (Mexico): Work and communication tool for project management.

Wombo Academy (Argentina): Monetization platform for creators of gaming content.

Worknmates (Argentina): B2B Marketplace that helps companies implement hybrid or remote work efficiently.

This group of companies began the program in August, and has been working for more than 10 continuous weeks with the global firm where they have seen a positive impact in four main areas: Implementation and improvement of internal processes, growth of their main metric, preparation for lifting. capital and above all professionalization of the current role of each founder and founder.

The convocation

On this occasion the fund accelerated the opening of its call, this is the first time that they have a generation of companies in their current program and, at the same time, they are evaluating other companies for the next program in parallel. The firm tells us that this strategy will allow them to make three calls per year from now on, unlike the two they did in the past.

Spanish-speaking Latin American startups that use technology to scale may apply on the fund's site aplica.500.co to be evaluated for admission.

Ten companies will be chosen to be part of its portfolio, receive an investment of $ 60,000 dollars and start working with 500 Global in its “Somos Lucha” program as of January 10, 2022.