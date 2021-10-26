IE University, Fundación Nemesio Diez and Fundación Casa de México in Spain create the Scholarship Fund for Excellence to promote Mexican talent

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The IE Foundation at IE University, the Nemesio Diez Foundation and the Casa de México Foundation in Spain announced the creation of the Valentin Diez Morodo Scholarship Fund for Excellence.

This initiative seeks to promote the development of young Mexican university students who will be able to take a Master's program at IE University, and with the aim of building bridges between Mexico and Spain.

“It is an honor for IE University and the IE Foundation to develop this Scholarship Fund for Excellence in the hands of the Nemesio Diez Foundation and the Casa México Foundation. This initiative aims to deepen the ties between Mexico and Spain through education, cultural exchange and the development of economic ties at all levels, from companies to startups, ”said Gonzalo Garland, Vice President of the IE Foundation.

This scholarship fund is open to young Mexicans residing in Mexico who have completed undergraduate university studies and are interested in pursuing a Master's program at IE University. Applicants must demonstrate achieved academic excellence, solid leadership skills, entrepreneurial spirit, proactivity in their community, and commitment to achieving a positive social impact in Mexico once they have completed their master's degree.

The scholarships can cover tuition and living expenses, depending on the financial needs of each candidate. Additionally, within this collaboration, students will become part of the IE Foundation Fellows program and will have access to its networking network, library and events. In addition, they will have the support of Casa de México in Spain and will be able to enjoy its spaces for master classes, extracurricular activities and events to establish exchanges between the IE community and the Mexican community in Madrid.

