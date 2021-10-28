Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Tesla Rolls Out New Sentry Mode to Give Drivers Remote View of Vehicle Surroundings

The feature gives owners of the company's electric vehicles access to their car's Autopilot cameras.

Tesla is rolling out its Sentry Mode Live Camera Access feature. The feature gives owners of the company’s electric vehicles access to their car’s Autopilot cameras.

Smith Collection/Gado | Getty Images

Through those cameras, they can see the vehicle’s surroundings remotely. 

Previously Sentry Mode allowed drivers to use a 360-degree dash cam to record damage or attempts at break-ins. The new addition to Sentry Mode will enable drivers to see their car’s surroundings for the first time. 

According to a report in Electrek, the latest software update’s release notes said, “You can now remotely view your car’s surroundings when parked to confirm the safety of your environment before returning to your car. Live Camera is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by Tesla. To enable or disable tap Controls > Safety & Security.”

For the time being, this new feature only seems to work for iOS users who have the latest version of the Tesla app on their iPhones and appears to be available in the Premium Connectivity Package.

The package costs $9.99 a month and includes other features like satellite-view maps, video streaming, karaoke and more. 

