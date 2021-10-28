Should Value Investors Buy Nokia (NOK) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Nokia (NOK). NOK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.79. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.24. Over the past year, NOK's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.52 and as low as 10.50, with a median of 17.28.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NOK has a P/S ratio of 1.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.54.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Nokia's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NOK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

