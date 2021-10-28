Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

- Zacks

Ternium S.A. TX: This manufacturer of steel products across the Americas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.31, compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HP Inc. HPQ: This provider of personal computing and other access devices has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

HP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.95, compared with 43.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI: This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.5% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.23, compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

