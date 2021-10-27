Will the Real Worldcoin Crypto Please Stand Up? What to Know if You Are Betting On Eyeball Scans

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Worldcoin (CCC:WDC-USD) is catching a lot of undeserved flak on Wednesday thanks to a mixup concerning another crypto operating under the same name.

Source: beeboys / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin is a crypto that got its start all the way back in 2013. However, some traders are confusing it for Sam Altman’s new Worldcoin. While they share a name, there’s not much else alike about these two projects.

The original Worldcoin is a Script coin that recently implemented AuxPoW features. The creators have been posting about the confusion on Twitter saying they are seeking steady growth and not just a pump and dump.

Sam Altman’s Worldcoin is a completely different beast. Its goal is to create a universal basic income, but with a catch. Anyone wanting to make use of this has to have their retina scanned. Doing so creates a profile of data for the person.

Unsurprisingly Sam Altman’s Worldcoin has been underfire over these retina scan plans. That includes Edward Snowden calling out the project on Twitter, as well as CoinDesk criticizing it, despite parent company Digital Currency Group contributing to it.

Adding to this confusion between the two Worldcoin crypto is the original Worldcoin dealing with ticker issues. It mentions on its official Twitter account that Wisdom Chain (CCC:WDC-USD) is using the same ticker as WDC.

If there’s one thing for investors to note, it’s that Sam Altman’s Worldcoin hasn’t launched its crypto just yet. So traders only have to discern the difference between Worldcoin and Wisdom Chain for the moment.

WDC was down 7.1% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.

