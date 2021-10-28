Spanx CEO Gifted a First Class Trip and $ 10,000 to Each of Her 500 Employees in Viral Video

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

'Where do you get a boss like that?' Asked many of the millions of Internet users who saw or shared the viral video of those who already call on social networks "the best boss in the world." This is , CEO of , a company dedicated to the manufacture of underwear in the United States. To celebrate a millionaire sale of shares in her company, the businesswoman gave first class plane tickets and $ 10,000 in cash (about 200,000 Mexican pesos) "to enjoy the trip" to each of her 500 employees

Sara Blakely posted on Instagram the video of the moment when she broke the big to her workers. It all happened last week, during a company event.

The emotional Spanx CEO gave an emotional speech to celebrate the closing of a deal with private equity firm Blackstone for the sale of shares worth $ 1.2 billion .

“I am proud to say that I partnered with Blackstone , which bought most of Spanx . With all my heart I love this brand. With all my heart I will continue to love this brand. I will continue to be a significant shareholder and continue to help the company reach its highest potential, as well as continue to fulfill my greatest passion: uplifting women, ” Blakely wrote in an Instagram post when announcing the acquisition.

Travel and money for everyone!

To acknowledge the efforts of her collaborators and recognize their work to achieve this achievement, Sara Blakely gave each of the nearly 500 Spandex employees a luxurious trip and cash.

“It was an emotional announcement filled with happy tears as we recognized how far we have come. And then the tears really started to flow when I surprised everyone with 2 first class tickets to anywhere in the world and 10,000 [dollars] in cash to spend on the trip , ” the executive director wrote at the bottom of the video posted on her account. Instagram.

In the clip, just over 4 minutes long, you can see how he announced the surprise and the reactions of the excited workers.

"To celebrate, we will give all Spanx employees two first class airline tickets to go anywhere in the world ," the billionaire told a stunned audience.

“If you go on a trip you may want to go to a very nice dinner, you may want to go to a very nice hotel, and that is why with the two first-class tickets for each one to any part of the world, each one will receive $ 10,000 , ” added Blakely as his collaborators fell in disbelief to each other and many shed tears of emotion.

The publication already has more than 1.3 million views and exceeds 124 thousand likes , with thousands of comments from Internet users celebrating Sara's gesture.

"I really want each employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last a lifetime!" The businesswoman wrote in the description of the video.

Sara Blakely wistfully recalls how Spanx started

As expected, the sale of most of her company sparked a lot of feelings in Sara Blakely , 50. Sharing the news of her association with Blackstone , the businesswoman recalled how these two decades have been running her successful company.

"People have asked me for 20 years, 'When are you going to sell Spanx?' And for 20 years I was telling them ... 'I'll just know.' Well, that day is today. […] I've been self-financing this for 21 years and I can't wait to see what we can do for our clients with all of Blackstone 's global resources behind us, ”he commented on Instagram.

“Now, together with Blackstone , we will have even more opportunities to further our mission to make the world a better place… one butt at a time! ” , Finished Sara.

Spanx was founded in 2000, in Georgia, United States. At that time, the businesswoman managed to start her business with only $ 5,000 that she had saved.

"Everyone laughed at me, but I always believed in our mission ," Blakely said at the beginning of his viral speech.

“On the blackboard in my room I wrote a goal. I said, 'This company will one day be worth $ 20 million.' Everyone laughed at me… So being here today makes me think about what we have been able to create and what we have been able to do by being authentic and kind and [delivering] amazing products to women, ”he continued.

"Using very feminine principles in a very masculine space, which is business, leading with intuition and vulnerability ... I think it's a great moment in time for women," he added to the toast.

"Health for 21 years of magic and many more to come," concluded the founder and CEO of Spandex.