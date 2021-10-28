Mike Tyson Launches New National Cannabis Brand

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mike Tyson, former Heavyweight Champion, serial entrepreneur, and cannabis connoisseur, has just announced the launch of a new national brand, Tyson 2.0. This new venture brings a larger assortment of products to a wider audience — anything with his name on it is immediately recognizable.

More, bigger, better

This isn’t Tyson’s first foray into cannabis. He co-founded Tyson Holistic Holdings in 2016; launched Tyson Ranch in 2018 with signature products like Dwiink, a CBD beverage, and The Toad, a strong indica strain; and was behind a planned “weed resort” in Desert Hot Springs, California.

In addition to recently dropping some knowledge about the use of psychedelics as medicine, especially for sports injuries — and how using psilocybin mushrooms changed his life — he continues to be a proud and accepted ambassador for the cannabis industry.

“Cannabis has changed me for the good both mentally and physically, and I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief,” he said in a press release. “We will reach so many people and deliver the high-quality cannabis products they’ve been searching for.”

Behind the scenes

With this new venture, Columbia Care will be Tyson 2.0’s national cultivation and manufacturing partner, and will sell the Tyson products — flower, concentrates, edibles, beverages, and pre-rolls — across its vast dispensary network and with retail partners across the country.

Adam Wilks and Chad Bronstein will lead Tyson 2.0. Wilks, who serves as CEO of One Plant, a multi-state retail chain, has been named CEO, and Bronstein, CEO and founder of cannabis tech firm Fyllo, will serve as Chairman. Tyson himself is chief brand officer. After all, the man knows what he likes when it comes to weed. That, and his name, is what everyone's banking on.

“Tyson 2.0 will combine Mike’s star-power and love of cannabis with my experience licensing and commercializing brands - both cannabis and other consumables,” Wilks says. “Consumers want high-quality products that their favorite celebrities use firsthand. Tyson will do just that.”