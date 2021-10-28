2 Underrated Marijuana Stocks That May See Better Trading In November

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch The Last Few Days Of October

If you’re looking for the best marijuana stocks to buy now is your chance. Since mid-February, the cannabis sector has been trading at a lower level. This drop has pretty much created an almost year-long buying opportunity. Now even with the sector trading at a lower average, not everyone is happy. Some investors have been left holding a position higher than the current levels. Much of this is due to when the market was consistent in its upward trading. Before the downtrend happened cannabis stocks would recover to higher highs or rise back to the level they fell from. Either way, the consistency in the market was very different than today’s marijuana stock market.

Progressive news from either Canadian or U.S. marijuana companies does not resonate in the sector the same way it used to. The only news that has helped marijuana stocks see any upward push has been updated on federal cannabis reform. Which is a huge priority and focus in the cannabis industry. Nonetheless, shareholders are in between doubt and uncertainty as well as speculation. The doubt and uncertainty come from not knowing when or if the cannabis sector will see a substantial climb to levels before the downtrend. Next is the speculation of what could happen once federal reform is passed or some other catalysts that cause the sector to rise.

Marijuana Stocks And Cannabis Investors

Either way investors and traders are left waiting for something to happen before the majority can see a nice profit. Yet some people have found a way to capitalize off of the current volatile price swings. More recently if cannabis stocks do rise it typically for a very short time. It’s for this reason that it can be tough to always get in and out at the right time. Still, the industry is growing every day and with patience and understanding, some may see big gains in marijuana stocks.

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CWBHF) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company is known to be the leading CBD company in the cannabis industry. In recent news, the company has made some important updates. Back on October 7th, the company has begun its expansion into California. The company decided to expand following the passage of Assembly Bill 45on October 6. The Law formally permits the retail sale of products containing hemp-derived cannabidiol. Which includes dietary supplements, topicals, over-the-counter, and pet products.

Next in more recent announcements, the company has launched its pet chew for dogs with sensitive skin. Like humans, some dogs suffer through allergy season with itchy, sensitive skin. The dog-loving Charlotte’s Web product development team created Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews. This was done with the Company’s proprietary full-spectrum hemp extract. As well as other beneficial botanicals so pet parents can support skin health for their furry friends.

Words From The Company

According to Dr. Kwane Stewart, aka ‘The Street Vet’ and Charlotte’s Web Brand Ambassador, skin health and allergy concerns are the most common ailment he sees in his patients in-clinic and on the streets in Southern California. “As we continue to learn more about the science of allergies in our dogs, we are finding it often requires a multimodal approach – combining traditional and alternative therapies for the best outcome,” said Dr. Stewart.

Since the end of September moving into October CWBHF stock has been working to see a recovery. At the start of October, the company was still declining in the market. However, around the end of the first week CWBHF stock started to see a pick up in trading. This rise was short-lived but if you bought the dip at the start of October you would have made a little profit. Yet from that time the company has furthered its drop in trading. With a new month on the way, shareholders feel a possible recovery is in the works.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies. In addition to Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

In recent news, the company subsidiary announced the launch of a new website. As well as participating in the 2021 SupplySide West Conference in Las Vegas. The company will be featuring new pumps and sprays. Biodroga Nutraceuticals offers a range of private label supplements to its North American partners.

Words From The Company

“The unveiling of our dedicated Biodroga website and participation in SupplySide West is another step forward in establishing the Biodroga brand as the leader in turnkey solutions for the Nutraceutical industry. These investments will help the development of new partnerships as we introduce innovative supplement delivery systems such as vitamin sprays and pumps to the industry,” said Cedrick Billequey, General Manager of Neptune subsidiary, Biodroga Nutraceuticals.