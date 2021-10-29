Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Papel picado for Day of the Dead: Entrepreneur Special

Have you ever wondered what is behind the confetti business?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Have you ever wondered what is behind the confetti business? A tradition that has crossed borders and carries a characteristic handicraft of Mexico.

César Emilio Renteria , paper craftsman from Xochimilco, tells us about how his family dedicates itself to this business that is a source of work for the whole year. Faced with the ban on parties due to COVID-19, his family had to learn to work in smaller volumes.

In this special # NegociosDíaDeMuertos we bring you stories of entrepreneurs like you who face real problems and who tell us how they overcome it without magic tricks, if not with real effort every day.

Learn more in the video!

