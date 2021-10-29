Well Read: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amazon’s all-new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 6.8-inch display and a smaller 10.2-mm bezel for a more sleek, flush design.

The Paperwhite display is glare-free, delivering laser quality text and resembling real paper for easy reading. To help you read as much as possible, Kindle Paperwhite has fast USB-C charging, which takes only 2.5 hours to reach full capacity.

The device features tons of other functions to enrich your reading experience, such as Whispersync, which saves bookmarks and annotations, Word Wise, which provides short definitions that automatically appear above difficult word, and Book Covers, which allow you to see the covers of the title you’re reading on the lock screen.

And as with all Kindle e-readers, the new Paperwhite comes with instant access to the Kindle Store.

