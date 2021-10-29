Buy These 3 Non-US Mutual Funds for Handsome Returns

Investors may find non-U.S. mutual funds more attractive than those with significant domestic exposure. Moreover, non-U.S. mutual funds are excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of foreign countries, including both emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove to be profitable.

- Zacks

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

FidelityAdvisor Emerging Markets Fund FEMKX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests most of its assets in securities of issuers in emerging markets and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets. FEMKX has three-year annualized returns of 17.7%.

John Dance is the fund manager of FEMKX since 2019.

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares MDILX aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests the majority of its assets in of companies located outside the United States. MDILX invests a minimum of 75% of its total assets in global equity securities of any market capitalization. This non-U.S. mutual fund has a three-year annualized return of 15.7%.

MDILX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund- Class R6 PDEQX aims for long-term growth of capital. The fund mostly invests in the equity and equity-related securities of companies located in emerging markets countries. PDEQX has three-year annualized returns of 29.4%.

As of the end of September 2021, PDEQX held 47 issues, with 9.81% of its assets invested in Sea Ltd ADR.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

