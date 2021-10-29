'I'm So Lucky to Be Your Dad': Bill Gates and His Daughter Pen Emotional Messages to Each Other On the Microsoft Co-Founder's Birthday

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What do you get one of the richest men in the world for his birthday? Well, if you’re his daughter, a heartfelt message is truly priceless.

turned 66 on Thursday, and in honor of the occasionm, his newly married 25-year-old daughter, Jennifer Gates, penned an emotional note with a photo of her and her father on her wedding day.

The snapshot shows Jennifer in her wedding dress facing away from the camera but towards her father, who is looking back at her beaming with a smile while sitting on a stone wall.

“Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity,” Jennifer penned. “Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun.”

The post received nearly 79,000 likes, as well as comments from friends and family, including Bill himself.

“Thanks for the birthday wishes, Jenn,” he wrote. “I’m so lucky to be your dad.”

The younger Gates married her longtime beau Nayel Nassar on October 16 in a lavish ceremony that reportedly cost an estimated $2 million. The venue itself, a 124-acre horse farm in North Salem, NY owned by the Gates family, is reported to have cost $16 million upon purchase.

“Jenn and Nayel, it’s impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day,” Bill wrote on social media after the couple got hitched. “I’m so proud of you both for everything you’ve accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together.”

Bill Gates’ net worth was an estimated $137.2 Billion as of early Friday afternoon.