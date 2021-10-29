Bet on These 5 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks for Robust Returns

Investors looking for solid returns will benefit from adding stocks with favorable liquidity in their investment portfolio.



Liquidity measures a company’s ability to meet short-term debt obligations by converting assets into liquid cash and equivalents. These stocks have always been on investors’ radar owing to their potential for solid returns.



However, one should be cautious enough before investing in such stocks. A high liquidity level may indicate that the company is clearing its dues faster than its peers. However, it may also suggest that the company is not able to utilize its assets effectively.



Hence, one may consider a company’s efficiency level in addition to its liquidity for identifying prospective winners.

- Zacks

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. This ratio is used for measuring a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — also known as working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. However, a high current ratio does not always indicate that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the company failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.



Quick Ratio: Unlike current ratio, quick ratio — also called “acid-test ratio" or "quick assets ratio" — reflects on a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory excluding the current assets relative to current liabilities. Like the current ratio, a quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable.



Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, as it takes into account cash and cash equivalents as well as invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet current debt obligations using the most liquid of assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may point toward sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.



A ratio greater than 1 is desirable at all times but may not always appropriately represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

To pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization — a widely-used measure of a company’s efficiency — as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales in the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than their respective industries can be considered efficient.



To ensure that these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential, we have added our proprietary Growth Style Score to the screen.



Current Ratio, Quick Ratio and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3 (While liquidity ratios of greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.)



Asset utilization greater than industry average (Higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.)



Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Growth Score less than or equal to B (Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 handily beat other stocks.)



These criteria have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only 18



Here are five of the 18 stocks that qualified the screen:



Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Hibbett HIBB, known earlier as Hibbett Sports, Inc, evolved its offerings from sports goods to an athletic-inspired fashion assortment. The company’s new corporate identity reflects on such transitions and highlights its consumer-centric Toe-to-Head focus that caters to trending footwear as well as establishes cross-category connectivity with apparel and accessory offerings. The company provides products for individual as well as team sports across several stores and its omni-channel platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $11.30 per share, up 13.2% in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 124.6%, on average.



Based in Palo Alto, CA, Tesla TSLA is the market leader in battery-powered electric car sales in the United States. The company owns around 60% of the market share. In fact, its flagship Model 3 accounts for about half of the U.S. EV market. Tesla, which has garnered the reputation of a gold standard over the years, is now a far bigger entity than when it started off since its IPO in 2010. It has a market capitalization that is almost double the combined value of top two U.S. auto giants, General Motors and Ford. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $5.91 per share, up 16.8% in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.4%, on average.



St. Louis, MO-based Arch Resources ARCH is one of the largest coal producers in the United States, operating nine mines across the major coal basins of the country. The locations of its mines and access to export facilities enable the company to ship coal worldwide. During the year ended Dec 31, 2020, it sold nearly 63 million tons of coal, including 0.9 million tons purchased from the third parties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $18.70 per share, up 118.7% in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11%, on average.



Headquartered in Houston, TX, Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is an independent upstream operator engaged exploring, developing and producing natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The company is focused on the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 earnings is pegged at $2.23 per share, up 12.1% in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.3%, on average.



Based in Santa Barbara, CA, Sonos SONO is a consumer electronics company. It is primarily involved in the manufacturing of smart speakers with immersive sound experience. The company leverages evolving consumer technology and entertainment trends to meet customers’ audio consumption patterns, primarily characterized by fast-tracked adoption of voice assistants and streaming services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2021 earnings is pegged at $1.11 per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 297.3%, on average.



Get the remaining stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back testing software.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sonos, Inc. (SONO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research