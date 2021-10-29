Facebook, now Meta, already offers a career and certification in Augmented Reality

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While we are still recovering from the shock of the name change of Facebook Inc. , which will now be called Meta , the company surprises with another novelty. This Friday, the Spark AR company, also owned by Mark Zuckerberg, announced that it already offers a career and a certification program in Augmented Reality.

"We are excited to share a sneak peek of upcoming updates to the AR for Professional Creators curriculum, including the introduction of Facebook 's first Certified Spark AR Creator program, as well as a new AR Professional course that teaches advanced technical tools and concepts." announced Facebook through a statement on its blog.

Sue Young , Spark AR Director at Facebook , said the new shows will arrive in early November. He also explained that the Spark AR certification program is aimed at intermediate -level AR creators, while the AR Professional course is aimed at the more advanced.

"For the first time, we are providing AR creators with a formal program to demonstrate their knowledge and proficiency with Spark AR, and to earn an official Facebook certified Spark AR Creator badge," said the board in videoconference.

And be careful, because Facebook, now Meta , announced that the first 2,000 creators who sign up for the Spark AR certification interest list will receive a coupon to cover the full cost of the exam .