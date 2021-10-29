Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Now

Growth investors focus on that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all.

In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end up losing from a stock whose growth story is actually over or nearing its end.

However, the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects, makes it pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks.

Our proprietary system currently recommends Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) as one such stock. This company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Studies have shown that stocks with the best growth features consistently outperform the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), returns are even better.

While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this provider of supply-chain management services is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:

Earnings Growth

Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. And for growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is definitely preferable, and often an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Echo Global Logistics is 23.3%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 110.3% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 64.8%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Growth investors often overlook asset utilization ratio, also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio, but it is an important feature of a real growth stock. This metric exhibits how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Echo Global Logistics has an S/TA ratio of 3.31, which means that the company gets $3.31 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 1.37, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Echo Global Logistics is well positioned from a sales growth perspective too. The company's sales are expected to grow 39.6% this year versus the industry average of 16.2%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

There have been upward revisions in current-year earnings estimates for Echo Global Logistics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 1.3% over the past month.

Bottom Line

While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made Echo Global Logistics a Zacks Rank #2 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above.

This combination positions Echo Global Logistics well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.

