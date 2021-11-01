How to Launch an E-Commerce Brand

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

E-commerce experienced a massive boom over the past year. As social distancing requirements forced many businesses to take their operations online, shoppers quickly discovered that the online shopping experience is perhaps even better than the in-person one. There's good reason to bet on the future of e-commerce. It's not going anywhere and if you've got an idea for a D2C business or online store, The 2021 Shopify Drop Shipping & Private Label Bundle can teach you how to get your idea off the ground.

This four-course (rated as high as 4.6/5 stars) bundle includes 14 hours of training on building and optimizing an e-commerce brand. You'll get an overview of dropshipping, a business strategy that allows you to sell products online without investing in inventory or new product manufacturing. You'll learn how to find a supplier and learn the specific rules for choosing what to sell with a dropshipping model before getting a Shopify store set up.

These courses will take you step-by-step through the entire process of creating your own Shopify store from start to finish. You'll learn how to easily set up your store for dropshipping purchases and discover how to open up new sales channels on both Shopify and Amazon FBA. From there, you'll create targeted paid ad campaigns and promotions to market your products and even learn how to perform keyword research to effectively improve your Shopify store's SEO.

Finally, there's a specific course focused on starting a T-shirt side hustle, covering how to create graphics with low-cost tools and how to create products with Printful and sell them on Shopify.

