Maybe We Should Embrace Inflation

Growing old isn't fun, but it is educational. I’ve been starting new businesses for nearly three decades and investing in others for almost as long. I’ve done that through recessions, wars, and now a pandemic. I never let these awful events derail those efforts. Instead, I adapted – and sometimes even profited.

