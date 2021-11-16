Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Maybe We Should Embrace Inflation

Inflation doesn't have to doom your new business. Done right, you might even help the bottom line.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Growing old isn't fun, but it is educational. I’ve been starting new businesses for nearly three decades and investing in others for almost as long. I’ve done that through recessions, wars, and now a pandemic. I never let these awful events derail those efforts. Instead, I adapted – and sometimes even profited.

Related: How to Adapt in a Rapidly Changing Economy

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Finance

Finance

10 Helpful Tips for Finding Financing

Jayson DeMers

Jayson DeMers

Finance

12 Savings Tips for Holiday Shopping

Deanna Ritchie

Finance

IPhone Black Friday 2021 Deals: Are They Worth It?

Lauren Schwahn

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

ent-o Insider

Want to Know The Best Place to Find a New Employee?

Gene Marks

Gene Marks

News and Trends

Michelle Beadle Is Back In the Big Time, and This Time It's On Her Terms

Dr. Rod Berger

Dr. Rod Berger

Finance

10 Helpful Tips for Finding Financing

Jayson DeMers

Jayson DeMers

Read More