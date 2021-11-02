Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
This App Helps You Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking

Become a better presenter with real-time AI-assisted feedback.

It's believed that glossophobia, or the fear of public speaking, affects up to 75 percent of the global population. So, if you get nervous and stutter during presentations, rest assured you're not alone. Fortunately, you don't have to hire a personal trainer like in The King's Speech to help you overcome your fear. (And the stakes aren't that high.) Becoming a better public speaker is as simple as investing in the Orai Interactive AI Assisted Public Speaking Course for just $127.50 (reg. $200) when you use promo code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

Orai is a personal speech coach in your pocket, helping you improve your presentation skills with AI-driven feedback. Across four weeks of modules, you'll cover work presentations, confident communication, concise communication, and compelling communication to reach better outcomes in meetings and leave better impressions on your customers and colleagues. In addition to the course, Orai also comes with an app that provides feedback on key communication metrics like pace, energy, facial expression, conciseness, pausing, confidence, and more. The more you use Orai, the better feedback you'll get, improving your public speaking skills on your own time.

With this deal, you'll get both the four-week training course to actively improve your public speaking and presentation skills and get one year of access to the Orai app that will help you practice your presentations whenever the need arises.

Orai has earned 4.6 stars on the App Store and received rave reviews from the likes of VentureBeat, Fast Comapny, TechCrunch, NBC, and WIRED, who writes, "Terrified of public speaking? Orai uses machine learning to turn your phone into a speaking coach."

Get the public speaking and presentation help you need on demand. During our Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can get Orai Interactive AI Assisted Public Speaking Course and app for just $127.50 (reg. $200) when you use promo code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

