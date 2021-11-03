Learn Advanced Excel Skills to Power Your Business

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Microsoft Excel is the world's ubiquitous office software for good reason. From organizing data to powering business insights, it's an invaluable tool to Fortune 500 companies and solopreneurs alike. But for entrepreneurs who are running lean operations without a large data team, it's crucially important to understand what Excel can do for you. That's why The Ultimate 2022 Pivot Tables & Dashboard in Excel Bundle is worth your attention. It's currently on sale for an extra 15 percent off during our Pre-Black Friday Sale.

Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

This three-course (rated 4.7/5 stars) bundle is aimed at dashboards and Pivot Tables, two of the most important Excel features for sorting, grouping, managing, and interpreting data. The beginner-friendly bundle starts with an introduction to Pivot Tables. This unique Excel feature gives you an interactive way to quickly summarize large amounts of data by grouping and aggregating data sets. You'll start by learning how to clean and prepare data before creating a basic Pivot Table. You'll learn how to group data, use the Pivot Table fields pane, and add pivot fields, format numbers, and much more.

Then, you'll progress to the advanced Pivot Tables course. Here, you'll combine data from multiple worksheets for a PivotTable; group, ungroup, and deal with errors; format PivotTables by adjusting styles and much more. You'll also explore advanced sorting and filtering and learn how to use tools like slicers and timelines.

Finally, the dashboards course will prepare your data for analysis and teach you essential formulas to create dashboards in Excel. By understanding dashboard architecture and preparation, you'll be able to more efficiently organize all kinds of data, from sales figures to personnel information.

Get an Excel education that you'll apply in your business every day. Right now, you can get The Ultimate 2022 Pivot Tables & Dashboard in Excel Bundle for just $16.99 when you use promo code SAVE15NOV.

Prices are subject to change.