Kryll Price Predictions: How High Can a Coinbase Listing Take the KRL Crypto?

Among the cryptocurrencies gaining traction on social media today is Kryll (CCC: KRL-USD ). Currently, KRL is up more than 36% at the time of writing. The momentum KRL crypto has right now is incredible. Accordingly, investors may be intrigued to know where the expert Kryll price predictions suggest this crypto could go.

Among the recent reasons for this crypto’s incredible near-term momentum is its Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro listing. As we’ve seen with other cryptocurrencies that have listed with Coinbase in the past, significant upside can follow a listing. Whether this is now a self-fulfilling prophecy or not remains to be seen. However, it’s clear KRL crypto is seeing tremendous capital flows in recent days.

Those intrigued by the one-directional move in KRL may be interested to know what the experts think. Accordingly, let’s dive into some price predictions for this up-and-coming cryptocurrency.

Kryll Price Predictions

For reference, KRL currently trades at $1.63 per token, at the time of writing.

DigitalCoinPrice provides 2021, 2025 and 2028 price targets for KRL of $2.32, $4.84 and $7.28, respectively.

Wallet Investor suggests KRL could hit $1.08 in one year and 1.94 in five years.

Finally, Gov Capital projects KRL could be worth $3.82 five years from now.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

