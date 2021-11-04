Become Your Company's Cybersecurity Expert

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to a recent Small Business Administration survey, 88 percent of small-business owners felt their business was vulnerable to a cyber attack. They're not wrong for thinking so, as 44 percent of small businesses did experience a cyber attack this year. With cyber attacks on the rise against small businesses, it's important for entrepreneurs to invest in cybersecurity.

Unfortunately, few business owners have the resources to bring in a complete security team. You can pay for high-quality security software as a good first step. An even better step is to get a cybersecurity education yourself. With The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle, you can do just that. And, right now, it's on sale for an extra 15 percent off during our Pre-Black Friday Sale.

This eight-course bundle takes a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity analysis, with classes from leading instructors like Dr. Chris Mall (4.5/5 instructor rating), ethical hacker Atul Tiwari (4.4/5 rating), and ICT consultant Mohamed Atef (4.6/5 rating).

Through these courses, you'll cover a range of cybersecurity topics. You'll learn what types of cybersecurity tools exist on the market and understand which to use in different scenarios. You'll discover how to properly assess threats and vulnerabilities to your network and cloud, and learn how to set up a strong security architecture for your networks. There is coursework on understanding threat management concepts, performing data analysis, and suggesting preventative measures. You'll also get up to speed using hacking tools like Burp, Metasploit, social engineering, and more to better understand how attacks work so you can mitigate them when they arise.

