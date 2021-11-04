Learn the World's Most Popular Programming Language

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

JavaScript is the most used programming language around the world today. That's not surprising considering that, as of 2019, 95 percent of the world's websites used JavaScript in some form. If you want to build websites, you have to know JavaScript and The 2022 Javascript Developer Bootcamp Certification Bundle is a great place to start learning. It's on sale right now for an extra 15 percent off.

Danial Igdery/Unsplash

This eight-course bundle includes content from leading instructors like Rob Merrill (4.5/5 instructor rating), Juan Galvan (4.5/5 rating), and Joseph Delgadillo (4.3/5 rating).

The beginner-friendly bundle starts with a 20-hour intro to JavaScript. You'll learn the basics of this powerful language and create your own interactive webpage to deploy to the web. From there, you'll build projects as you learn concepts to understand how to build applications on a small scale. Looking under the hood, you'll start to understand how JavaScript works before taking a deeper dive. From there, you'll start to work with objects, arrays, functions, and conditionals, and explore JavaScript functional programming. You'll begin to work on advanced tools like developing and publishing Google Chrome Extensions, creating a Pac-Man game, and much more.

Finally, you'll end with a 24-hour course on full-stack development. Across the course, you'll learn how to code projects using ReactJS, NodeJS, LoopbackJS, Redux, Material-UI, and socket programming to take complete control over the entire site. Through three projects, you'll develop an understanding of how JavaScript works across a variety of instances. Before you know it, you'll be able to go off on your own and start building your own websites and apps from scratch.

Start your JavaScript coding journey today. For a limited time during our Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can get The 2022 Javascript Developer Bootcamp Certification Bundle for just $25.49 (reg. $1,600) when you use promo code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

