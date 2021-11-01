Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Lil' Kim Makes a Big Cannabis Announcement

The rapper and fashion icon says her brand Aphrodisiac will empower women.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lil' Kim is officially a cannabis entrepreneur. At last week's MJBizCon in Las Vegas, she announced she'll partner with superbad inc. and CampNova after a lengthy R&D and market-watching process.

Prince Williams | Getty Images

"I've been working on this for about two and a half to three years," Kim says.

The "Go Awff" rapper noted she'd be taking a very hands-on role in the brand. A seasoned smoker, who surrounds herself with authentic, avid smokers known for their contributions to the cannabis smoking culture, she says she's been testing her product for a while, ensuring the weed was up to her standards.

"I've always been the type of person who will try it out," she says. "I tested this, and I was like, 'Oh yeah, this is that gas."

Related: Dear Women, You Are Needed in the Cannabis Business

A gradual launch

Aphrodisiac is set to hit California shelves in 2022, with launches in New York, Michigan, and New Jersey to follow. According to superbad inc CMO Emery "Wolf" Morrison, the plan is to release Lil' Kim's cannabis products in phases with exclusive curated content and swag not available anywhere else. Aphrodisiac will feature custom strains and a line of premium cannabis products.

A new voice for women in cannabis

Lil' Kim says she wants to advocate for and support women in and around the cannabis space. 

"I am empowering other women and like-minded people who are willing to work hard, like myself," she says. "I plan on mastering this craft while Superbad inc. works alongside a superbad girl."

Kim aims to develop workshops offering guidance and resources to support other women and minority entrepreneurs interested in leaping into the cannabis industry.

"By joining forces with Lil' Kim and CampNova, we have the opportunity to empower more women and minorities — in or trying to enter the cannabis space," says Carlos Dew, founder of superbad. "These types of business ventures foster meaningful conversations that stem beyond products, hip hop or fashion but empower our communities and culture." 

 

 

 

 

 

More About Celebrity Endorsement

Celebrity Endorsement

Mila Kunis Has a New Weed-Theme Show Called 'Stoner Cats

Franca Quarneti

Celebrity Endorsement

Lil Wayne to Throw 420 Parties at LA Coliseum for "Years to Come"

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Celebrity Endorsement

Ellen DeGeneres Tells Millions That She's Tried Cannabis-Infused Tonic

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

integration

For Cannabis Cultivators, the Old Way of Running Things No Longer Works

Sam Andras, AIA

Sam Andras, AIA

Black market

What Happens to 100,000 Cannabis Plants Seized In a Bust?

Behind the Waves

Stocks

Top Cannabis Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 US Pot Stocks For Your List In November

Daniel Chase

Read More