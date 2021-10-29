Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Quanta Services (PWR) closed at $121.28, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty contractor for utility and energy companies had gained 6.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PWR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2021. On that day, PWR is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.43 billion, up 13.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $12.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.25% and +12.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PWR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.51% higher. PWR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note PWR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.89.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

