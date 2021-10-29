Lemonade (LMND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lemonade (LMND) closed at $62.16, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.43% over the past month. This has lagged the sector's gain of 5.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LMND as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LMND to post earnings of -$1.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 101.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.63 million, up 88.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.77 per share and revenue of $124.17 million. These totals would mark changes of -3.86% and +31.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LMND is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

