Peloton (PTON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Peloton (PTON) closed at $91.44, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had gained 3.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.22% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PTON as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2021. On that day, PTON is projected to report earnings of -$1.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 675%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $804.1 million, up 6.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.13 per share and revenue of $5.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -232.81% and +33.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.52% lower. PTON is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

