Calaveritas for Day of the Dead: Entrepreneur Special

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What makes a Dia de Muertos skull so delicious for the living and the dead? Juana Alarcón and other of this sweet tell us how their families have produced skulls of flavors for November 2 for several generations and how they seek to diversify beyond the festivities for the Faithful Dead.

In this special of # NegociosDíaDeMuertos we bring you stories of entrepreneurs like you who face real problems and who tell us how they overcome it without magic tricks, if not with real effort every day.

Learn more in the video!