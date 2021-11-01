du Partners With Dubai Electricity and Water Authority To Provide New 5G Use Case For Smart Grids

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE-based telecommunications operator du has entered into a collaborative agreement to provide 5G network solutions to two digital entities that fall under Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The announcement, which was made at the recently concluded GITEX Technology Week 2021, entails that du, an entity under Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), will be collaborating with Digital DEWA, DEWA’s digital arm, and InfraX, a DEWA subsidiary that further falls under Digital DEWA.

“du has always been immensely proud of its track record for supporting government entities on integral sustainability projects and ensuring they integrate the necessary technological capabilities for desired outcomes,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of EITC, in a statement. “This year, we have worked together to deliver numerous tech-based use cases for digital transformation purposes, and the shared success we have enjoyed means we enter this latest project even more prepared. 5G is a fundamental pillar of our society now and in the future, and we are enthused by the prospect of facilitating 5G benefits to propel the industry to new heights.”

Optimizing efficiency and ensuring reduction in water and power supply industry costs are two goals that du and DEWA have consistently been working towards, and both entities intend to improve those efforts through this new collaboration. One way of doing this will be to automate any processes, related to the goals, by making use of robots and drones. These will require the assistance of 5G network features and functionalities such as cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent power distribution systems, edge computing analytics, thermal cameras, site inspections, video streams as well as live broadcasting.

Additionally, InfraX will also be able to develop du’s new 5G-powered use case that can be availed for smart grids in the Emirate and can also increase on-site operational efficiency. Driven by a shared vision to achieve digital transformation by adopting 5G solutions, du thus aims to support InfraX and Digital DEWA with its many operational purposes.

“As Digital DEWA looks to the future, new technologies will be crucial to supporting the government’s vision to promote sustainable development and drive energy and water usage efficiency,” added Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA. “We are delighted to announce our collaboration between InfraX and du to meet upcoming technology and transformation aspirations for the local community .”

