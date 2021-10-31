5 Penny Stocks To Watch For November With Potential Biotech Catalysts

This month is an interesting one for penny and blue-chip stocks alike. It marks the official end of the Halloween season and the start of the holidays. November also kicks off the midway part of Q4. But earnings aren’t the only thing that’s going to be at the top of mind right now.

PennyStocks.com - PennyStocks

Certain industries have unique traits and one of these industries is biotechnology. The “unique” part of this is the fact that most companies will announce future dates for investors to be aware of. This could include FDA trial dates, application dates, interim trial data dates or even industry conference presentations. In all cases, biotech investors particularly follow each step or possible instance that a company could reveal pipeline data.

Given the high-stakes make-up of an industry focused on helping mankind live, even the slightest positive or minuscule negative event can dramatically impact a stock. So, if you are looking for penny stocks to buy and biotech is an industry of interest, this is definitely something to keep in mind. Today we’re going to look at 5 penny stocks that have potential biotech catalysts this month. These range from industry presentations to research updates.

Penny Stocks To Watch For November

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) Corvus Pharmaceutiacals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

1. Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

One of the lowest-priced penny stocks on this list is Tonix Pharmaceuticals. The company has developed a portfolio made up of treatments targeting immunology and central nervous system diseases. One of the more recent points of focus has been on Tonix’s COVID-19 platform for addressing Long-COVID.

Its TNX-1800 has already reported efficacy data from animal studies in the first quarter of the year with a Phase 1 study to begin during the first half of next year. The company’s COVID treatment pipeline also includes TNX-3500 for treating acute COVID-19, as well as TNX-102 for Long COVID.

Tonix also previously stated that it plans to begin a first-in-human clinical study of its TNX-2100 this quarter pending IND clearance. TNX-2100 is an in vivo diagnostic to measure the presence of functional T cell immunity to COVID.

What To Watch With TNXP Stock In November

This month Tonix gives an oral presentation at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence. The event is held between November 5-9 where Tonix presents on its TNX-102SL. While TNX-102 is being studied in COVID, this presentation will focus on TNX-102SL for treating Fibromyalgia. If TNXP is on your list of penny stocks for November, keep 11/4 on your list. The company’s presentation begins at 11:45 AM ET.

– Top Reddit Penny Stocks to Watch in November 2021

2. Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Shares of Liquidia have continued climbing during the fourth quarter. In early October, the company received a favorable ruling in an Inter Partes review against United Therapeutics and its U.S. Patent No. 9,604,901. The ruling found that 7 of the 9 claims were unpatentable. Damian deGoa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia said: “We are very pleased with this decision by the PTAB. This is a clear win in our on-going patent dispute with United Therapeutics, and we remain confident that we will ultimately prevail on all patent claims they have asserted against us. We will continue to vigorously defend our right to commercialize LIQ861 as soon as possible.”

Liquidia focuses on developing products for pulmonary hypertension and operates through two subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. They act as a uniquely integrated pair with Liquidia Technologies developing the company’s LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil in treating pulmonary arterial hypertension. Meanwhile, Liquidia PAH is the commercialization provider for pharmaceutical products including generic treprostinil injections.

What To Watch With LQDA Stock In November

Now that there’s a bit of background on the company, what’s happening this month that might attract some interest from the market? Earlier this year, the FDA accepted its New Drug Application for the company’s LIQ861. This was actually a resubmission in response to a letter issued in late-2020 that clearly showed the treatment didn’t quite pass the bar. Now, November 7 is the next date to focus on this year. This is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act date given by the Administration.

According to Liquidia’s June update, “If the FDA determines, following its substantive review of the NDA, that all requirements for approval have been met, the FDA may issue tentative approval on a timeline generally informed by the PDUFA goal date.”

3. Corvus Pharmaceutiacals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Thanks to COVID-19 becoming a prevalent force in pretty much everything, companies continue working on the development of new treatment candidates. Corvus is another one of the COVID stocks on this list to watch in November. Its lead candidate is CPI-006 (mupadolimab).

– Best Penny Stocks to Buy in November? 3 You Need to Know About

It’s a monoclonal antibody-directed agonist that demonstrated the activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. What’s more, outside of COVID, CPI-006 was combined with other treatments like pembrolizumab – Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA – in a Phase 1/1b study in advanced HPV head and neck cancers patients. There’s also a Phase 1b/2 clinical study in HPV+ oropharyngeal cancers and non-small cell lung cancers that haven’t been successfully treated with chemotherapy.

What To Watch With CRVS Stock In November

This month, mupadolimab will be in the spotlight and not for anything related to COVID-19. The company presents new data from its Phase 1b/2 oncology study at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting. This meeting takes place between November 10-14.

4. Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

We’ve discussed Agenus earlier this year just before it went on its epic move out of the penny stock price range. But as is common in biotech, volatility can come especially when data is a core focus. In this case, Agenus was the victim of negative results. In particular, earlier this quarter, the company reported the voluntary withdrawal of its Biologics License Application at the recommendation of the FDA.

Garo Armen, CEO, and Chairman of Agenus explained in more detail that, “While the commercial market for balstilimab monotherapy in second-line cervical cancer was always anticipated to be small, Agenus’ priority remains developing balstilimab as a necessary component of highly effective and affordable combination therapies, both with its own portfolio and with partners, including in combination with Agenus’ next-generation CTLA-4, AGEN1181.”

With this news, the biotech stock dropped from over $5 to under $3.50 at one point. Regardless, November could be an active month for the company as far as events are concerned.

What To Watch With AGEN Stock In November

Next week the company delivers its third-quarter results and business update. On November 9, executives will also host a conference call to discuss everything from the financials to its current model. The company has also scheduled an abstract presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting. On November 12, the company presents its abstract titled, “AGEN1181, an Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4 antibody, alone and in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in patients with advanced solid tumors: Initial phase I results (NCT03860272).”

5. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Similar to LQDA, PHAS stock has been on the move this quarter. Shares have climbed from under $3 to over $4 this week as PhaseBio continues executing on its initiatives. The company is developing therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases.

What To Watch With PHAS Stock In November

Earlier this quarter, it announced PhaseBio’s Phase 3, REVERSE-IT was accepted for presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021 on November 15. Titled, “Effect of Bentracimab on Platelet Inhibition and Hemostasis in Ticagrelor Patients with Uncontrolled Hemorrhage or Requiring Urgent Surgery in the REVERSE-IT Trial,” the company begins its presentation mid-morning.

While that’s what to watch this month with PHAS stock, it’s also worth mentioning that the company also received a notice of allowance for US Patent titled “Methods and Compositions For Treating Muscle Disease and Disorders.”

With this, PHAS stock saw another surge of momentum late last week. It will be interesting what PhaseBio reports in its presentation at the November conference.

Best Penny Stocks To Buy [or avoid]

As discussed earlier, certain industries have unique traits all on their own. When it comes to biotechnology, there are always important dates to keep in mind. These are just a few of the many biotech penny stocks with upcoming events to keep in mind this month.