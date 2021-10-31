3 Marijuana Stocks To Know This Upcoming Month

3 Marijuana Stocks To Know In November 2021

Marijuana stocks are still dealing with a good amount of volatile trading. This has led to some good buying opportunities with the market trading at a lower average. However, another issue is with this drop in trading there have been no big recoveries. Still, there have been some small upticks and pops in the sector. But nothing that has been able to be sustained for more upward trading. Much of the buying that is going on is being done off of speculation. This speculative buying is being done with the anticipation of the sector eventually seeing a nice run.

This possible run would be done with the potential passing of federal cannabis reform. Whether it’s cannabis banking for the end of marijuana prohibition a large number of people feel this is what will cause this run. This possible bounce is not set in stone. Still, history has shown news on federal cannabis reform has led to better trading. With the sector at a lower level, people are looking for the best marijuana stocks to buy. As well as with the end of cannabis prohibition, it may also have a positive result for Canadian marijuana stocks as well.

Nonetheless, hopes remain high and optimistic for the future of marijuana stock investing. Outside of the market both U.S. and Canadian cannabis companies are growing and flourishing. This success has drawn more people to invest in legal cannabis. It seems as of now many are building their investment portfolio by adding more cannabis companies to it. As mentioned above the sector is at a lower level so this makes good preparation for future trading. Just make sure you do your homework beforehand to educate yourself on your investment. Below are some marijuana stocks to watch in November for better trading.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021 News And Company Info

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC:PLNHF) MariMed Inc. (OTC:MRMD) TILT Holdings Inc. (OTC:TLLTF)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc., a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. Back at the start of October, the company has announced it has completed the acquisition of a Florida cannabis license. The goal for the company is to operate as a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center in the State of Florida. Which was done for US$55 million in cash. Licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (“MMTCs”) are vertically integrated and the only businesses in Florida. Which are the only ones authorized to dispense medical marijuana cannabis to qualified patients and caregivers. MMTCs are authorized to cultivate, process, transport, and dispense medical marijuana.

In the last month of trading, this marijuana stock has been trying to build momentum. From the start of October PLNHF stock has been faced with a loss in the market. The company began October with a dip in trading which PLNHF stock has yet to see a real recovery. Now there have been small upticks on the way down. However, the company was not able to keep its recovery going. Essentially the whole month PLNHF stock was on a downtrend and couldn’t find the same success in the market the company has out of it. Still with a new month about to begin shareholders are keeping a positive attitude about this marijuana stock.

MariMed Inc.

MariMed Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. In the last 4 weeks, the company has made some important announcements. At the end of September, the company announced that Steve West will be the Vice President of Investor Relations. He brings to MariMed nearly 20 years of capital markets experience as an investor relations professional and sell-side analyst. As well this move will strengthen the core of the company and its team. Next in more recent news, the company has released the date it will announce its Q3 2021 earnings. The date that has been chosen is November 16, 2021. At this time management will host a conference call to go over all the results.

Over the last 4 weeks of trading MRMD stock has been through a volatile decline. Now even with some rises in trading, it’s been tough for the company to keep it going. Between September and pretty much all of October, MRMD stock has seen a big loss in upward momentum. This has created a 2-month drop in trading where MRMD has not been able to recover. With the exception of small volatile pops. Many shareholders are keeping a glass half full mentality with a new month of trading ahead.

TILT Holdings Inc.

TILT Holdings Inc. provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada. As well as Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Technology/Distribution, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of cannabis products. In addition to the manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems. And focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction. On October 28th the company announced entering into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all assets. However, this will be for its inactive wholly-owned subsidiary, Sante Veritas Therapeutics for C$900,000.

Words From The Company

“Last year, we realigned our strategy to focus on our core businesses and invest in our high growth operations in the U.S.,” said CEO Gary Santo. “As a result, we divested non-core assets like Sante Veritas, which no longer aligned with our new strategy and future growth plans. We look forward to continuing to execute across the business as this transaction marks the final non-core asset sale in our portfolio.”

In the first few days of September, TLLTF stock looked as if it was on the path to recovery. However, this was not the case as the company was met with some market issues. TLLTF stock from the start of September saw a big drop in the market. Even with the TLLTF showing good signs of buying no significant upticks have occurred. When a company is dipping and can see a day of better trading it shows growth potential, Not to mention the possibility to see an eventual recovery. The entire month of September the company was falling which continued for much of October as well. With November soon to begin shareholders are keeping watch to see what may happen with TLLTF stock.