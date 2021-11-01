Zacks.com featured highlights include: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, ArcBest, Asbury Automotive, CNO Financial and Century Aluminum Company

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 1, 2021 – in this week’s article are C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW, ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG, CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO and Century Aluminum Company CENX.

5 Stocks Worth Betting On, Post-Analyst Upgrade

Irrespective of the surrounding conditions, investors strive to design a portfolio of stocks that will fetch them lucrative returns. As they are shelling out their hard-earned money into the stock market, they will naturally want to include stocks in their portfolios so as to generate handsome returns.

Moreover, with the September-quarter earnings season underway, investors will like to add outperformers to their respective portfolios. However, the task is easier said than done because selecting the right stocks from a universe of stocks flooding the market at any point of time is no mean feat.

In absence of proper guidance, identifying a winning stock is akin to searching ‘a needle in a haystack’ for an investor. Choice of improper stocks can adversely impact his/her returns, thereby ruining the very objective of investing the hard-earned money in the highly unpredictable stock market.

The appropriate guidance in this respect comes from brokers, who are deemed experts, equipped with vast knowledge as far as the field of investing is concerned. They have at their disposal a lot more information on a company and its prospects than an individual investor.

Brokers directly communicate with the top management. They also thoroughly study the publicly-available documents and attend conference calls. Since brokers meticulously follow the stocks in their coverage, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. Naturally, their estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock.

To take care of the earnings performance, we designed a screen based on improving broker recommendation and upward estimate revisions over the last four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is also included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, thereby making the strategy foolproof.

