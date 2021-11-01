SpaceX Crew-3 Launch Pushed Back

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Crew-3 launch was pushed back to early November due to a large storm system.

picture alliance | Getty Images

The Crew-3 members (NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron along with European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer) will remain at their quarters in Florida until the launch, spending time with families and receiving briefings.

“The launch now is targeted for 1:10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Nov. 3, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, due to unfavorable weather conditions forecast along the flight path for the Sunday, Oct. 31, launch attempt,” said a release from NASA. “Weather conditions along the ascent corridor are expected to improve for a Wednesday, Nov. 3, launch, and the 45th Weather Squadron forecast predicts an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions at the launch site.”

According to SpaceX, Nov. 4 is being eyed as a “backup opportunity.”

The crew is expected to dock at the space station at 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The launch and docking will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app and NASA’s website.

The mission will carry the astronauts to the space station, where they will stay for six months. Check out SpaceX’s countdown to and diagram of the launch here.