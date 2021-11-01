This is the word of the year 2021 according to the Oxford Dictionary

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Oxford Dictionary , perhaps the most respected in the language, presented the word of 2021 on Monday. The linguists of the institution chose the idiomatic expression “vax”, which refers to everything related to against COVID-19 .

Depositphotos.com

In English, the word “vax” is used as a noun to name things related to vaccination, like “vax center” (vaccination center) or as a verb like “get the vax” (to be vaccinated).

According to the Oxford University Press site, the word "for September was used more than 72 times more than at the same time last year."

Image: Oxford University Press

In 2020, the Oxford Dictionary did not choose a word of the year due to all the unusual situations that changed the English language in those 12 months.