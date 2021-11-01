Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Musk Says Will Sell Tesla Stock if UN Can Describe How $6B Solves Hunger Crisis

David Beasley, the director of the UN's World Food Programme, issued a recent plea to billionaires.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The billionaire Elon Musk said he'd sell Tesla stock and donate the proceeds if the UN could prove that just a tiny percentage of his wealth could save tens of millions of lives.

ROBYN BECK | Getty Images

Musk was responding to comments by David Beasley, the director of the UN's World Food Programme, who told CNN's "Connect the World" last week that a $6 billion donation from billionaires such as Musk and Jeff Bezos could help 42 million people who he said were "literally going to die if we don't reach them."

Musk is the world's richest man and recently became the first person in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index ever to have an estimated net worth north of $300 billion.

The index currently lists the Tesla CEO's net worth at $311 billion, meaning $6 billion would be 2% of his wealth. Such a donation would still leave him besting the world's second-richest person, Bezos, by at least $100 billion. Both men's net worth consists largely of stock in companies they founded.

But Musk is challenging the claim that the specific amount will solve the hunger crisis, saying on Twitter that if the World Food Programme could show its math, then he would "sell Tesla stock right now and do it." He also demanded transparency about how the money would be spent.

Beasley responded to Musk by tweeting: "I can assure you that we have the systems in place for transparency and open source accounting. Your team can review and work with us to be totally confident of such."

He also clarified that the UN World Food Programme had never said $6 billion would "solve world hunger," which is the wording Musk used on Twitter. "This is a one-time donation to save 42 million lives during this unprecedented hunger crisis," he tweeted.

Beasley has been repeating his call to billionaires, asking them to step up to address world hunger.

"It's not complicated. I'm not asking them to do this every day, every week, every year," Beasley said during his appearance on CNN.

"The top 400 billionaires in the United States, the net-worth increase was $1.8 trillion in the past year," he continued. "All I'm asking for is .36% of your net-worth increase. I'm for people making money, but God knows I'm all for you helping people who are in great need right now. The world is in trouble."

More About News and Trends

inflation

Goldman Sachs Predicts Fed Will Raise Rates Faster Due to Persistent Inflation

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

News and Trends

17-Year-Old High School Basketball Player Mikey Williams Signs Historic Deal With Puma

News and Trends

American Airlines Has Cancelled More Than 2,000 Flights Since Friday

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

inflation

Goldman Sachs Predicts Fed Will Raise Rates Faster Due to Persistent Inflation

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Reimagining the Way We Work

Why Entrepreneurs Struggle Delegating to Remote Teams

Jeff J Hunter

Jeff J Hunter

Elon Musk

Elon Musk vows to sell Tesla shares if the UN can explain how that will solve world hunger

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More