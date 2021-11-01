Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

- Zacks

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL: This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 3.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Olin Corporation OLN: This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

