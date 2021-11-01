Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 1st
MBWM, CIVB, BG, and RS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on November 1, 2021.
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:
Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This company that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.49% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Mercantile Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Civista Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.33% and its five-year average dividend yield is 1.89%.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Civista Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Bunge Limited BG: This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18% over the last 60 days.
Bunge Limited Price and Consensus
Bunge Limited price-consensus-chart | Bunge Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.27% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.
Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bunge Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Bunge Limited Quote
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS: This metals service center company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. price-consensus-chart | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.88% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.24%.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
