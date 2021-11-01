Are Investors Undervaluing Tempur Sealy (TPX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Tempur Sealy (TPX). TPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.58, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.58. TPX's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.25 and as low as 11.82, with a median of 13.45, all within the past year.

TPX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.40. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TPX's industry has an average PEG of 0.53 right now. Within the past year, TPX's PEG has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.61.

Finally, investors should note that TPX has a P/CF ratio of 12.04. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TPX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.81. Within the past 12 months, TPX's P/CF has been as high as 15.24 and as low as 10.06, with a median of 12.24.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Tempur Sealy is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TPX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

