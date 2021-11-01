Iowa is considered a farming state, but agriculture represents a comparatively small part of the state’s diversified economy. Other crucial industries, including , insurance, government services, manufacturing, and biotechnology, contribute significantly to the state’s economy. Iowa’s diversified economy helped it to fare better than most other states at the time of the 2008 recession. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in Iowa.

Ten Biggest Companies In Iowa

We have used the latest available revenue numbers (including estimates) from several sources to come up with the ten biggest companies in Iowa. We have included both public and private companies in our list. These are the ten biggest companies in Iowa:

SNI Companies (>$166 million est.)

Founded in 1998, this company offers staffing and recruitment services focusing on Accounting and Finance, Energy, Banking, Administrative, IT and Legal. It is part of a GEE Group Inc (NYMARKET:JOB). SNI is a private company that employs about 8,000 employees and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Pioneer Hi-Bred International (>$630 million est.)

Founded in 1926, it is an agricultural company that produces seeds for agriculture. It is among the world’s largest commercial seed producers. Pioneer Hi-Bred International is a subsidiary of Corteva Agriscience. The company utilizes genetic research to come up with hybrid seeds to boost the quantity, quality, and sustainability of crop yields. Pioneer Hi-Bred International is a private company that has more than 5,000 employees and is headquartered in Johnston, Iowa.

Fareway Stores (>$1,200 million est.)

Founded in 1938, this company operates conventional grocery stores under the names Fareway Stores and Fastco Food Stores. Fareway is a family-owned that employs over 11,000 people. The company operates over 120 stores in Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa. Fareway is a private company and is headquartered in Boone, Iowa.

HNI (>$2,246 million)

Founded in 1944, this company deals in workplace furnishings and residential building products. It has two business segments: Residential Building Products and Workplace Furnishing. HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) shares have gained more than 8% year-to-date but have lost over 2% in the last three months. It reported a profit of over $41 million in 2020, down from over $110 million in 2019. HNI employs over 8,000 people and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

Renewable Energy Group (>$2,643 million)

Founded in 2006, this company produces and trades biofuel and renewable chemicals. Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) operates through Biomass-based Diesel and Services segments. The company’s shares have lost more than 9% year-to-date but have gained over 8% in the last three months. It reported a profit of over $120 million in 2020, down from over $360 million in 2019. Renewable Energy employs over 800 people and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (>$3,464 million)

Founded in 1955, this company develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products, such as residential mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans and commercial mortgage loans. American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) shares have gained more than 15% year-to-date. It reported a profit of over $670 million in 2020, up from over $246 million in 2019. The company employs over 600 people and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Meredith (>$3,611 million)

Founded in 1902, this company operates in the television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It has two business segments: National Media and Local Media. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) shares have gained more than 200% year-to-date and over 30% in the last one-year. It reported a profit of over $290 million in 2020, up from a loss of over $209 million in 2019. The company employs over 5,000 people and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Casey's General Stores (>$8,364 million)

Founded in 1959, this company manages and operates convenience stores and gasoline stations. Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) shares have gained more than 7% year-to-date but have lost over 2% in the last one-year. It reported a profit of over $312 million in 2020, up from over $263 million in 2019. The company employs over 26,000 people and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

Hy-Vee (>$10,100 million est.)

Founded in 1930, it is an employee-owned chain of supermarkets. Hy-Vee’s full-service supermarkets include floral departments, bakeries, wine and spirits, dine-in and carryout food service, health clinics and more. The company operates over 250 grocery stores and drugstores, with Iowa accounting for about half of them. Hy-Vee is a private company that has more than 80,000 employees and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Principal Financial (>$16,222 million)

Founded in 1879, it is a financial company that provides financial products and services to individuals, institutional clients and businesses. Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:PFG) shares have gained more than 35% year-to-date and over 8% in the last one-year. It reported a profit of over $1.4 billion in 2020, up from over $1.39 billion in 2019. The company employs over 17,000 people and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.