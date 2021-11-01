How much do Luisito Comunica's new hamburgers cost?

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The influencer Luis Arturo Villar Sudek, better known as Luisito Comunica , presented his fourth gastronomic proposal, this time offering hamburgers.

Cortesía Fasfú

The youtuber unveiled the Fasfu Burgers brand through his video channel:

"You know, for some time now I love the theme of restaurants, I like to share different types of gastronomy," said the digital entrepreneur.

This project, in alliance with Talented Kitchens, was launched in the west of Mexico City (Polanco, Centro, San Ángel and Coyoacán); Lima, Peru, and in Medellín and Bogotá in Colombia.

The name “Fasfu Burgers” is based on the Latin Spanish pronunciation of the English word fast food. These are not typical physical premises, but metal containers with home delivery through Rappi (although it also has spaces to eat on site).

How much do Luisito Comunica's hamburgers cost?

Fasfu's menu features hamburgers prepared with potato bun bread, ground beef with the smash technique (where the patty is smashed against the grill), fried chicken sandwiches, onion jellies with morita chili, bacon with whiskey and pasilla chili and mayonnaise from poblano chili.

The hamburgers alone cost between 120 and 210 pesos, while the combos with potatoes and soft drinks can reach up to 270 pesos. On Google there are some comments about high prices and the taste of sandwiches at the Division del Norte store in CDMX.

Luisito Comunica also has a Japanese food place called Deigo & Kaito , the Bolichera 21 Peruvian cevicheria and the Japanese food place Deigo Ramen .

Have you tried the Fasfu burgers? Would you buy them?