Elon Musk vows to sell Tesla shares if the UN can explain how that will solve world hunger

David Beasley, a UN official, said that with just $ 6 billion, world hunger can be solved, so Elon Musk proposed selling Tesla shares if that's true.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Billionaire Elon Musk ca n't keep quiet when faced with a challenge. A few days ago, David Beasley , director of the UN World Food Program , said that the ultra-rich like Jeff Bezos or the CEO of SpaceX could solve world hunger is only a donation of 6 billion dollars . At this, the 50-year-old businessman responded in a defiant tone, saying that he would sell Tesla shares and donate the proceeds if the UN can show that just a small percentage of his fortune could save tens of millions of lives.

Last week, Beasley said that with that amount, the ultra-rich can help about 42 million hungry people around the planet, who "are literally going to die if we don't get to them," the official told CNN .

At the end of September, Musk became the richest person in the world over Jeff Bezos . To endorse his position, on October 25, the CEO of Tesla added $ 36.2 billion to his assets . All thanks to a rise in the shares of the electric vehicle company after the purchase of the car rental company Hertz . Today, Elon Musk's fortune exceeds $ 311 billion , according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

That means the $ 6bn would represent just 2% of Elon Musk's total wealth . In addition, the donation would not affect his status or his first position in the ranking one bit, since Bezos is well below the founder of Starlink with a net worth of 'only' 195 billion dollars.

Elon Musk asks for proof

Although that would count as 'taking a hair from a cat', Musk challenged Beasley's claim and asked him with an accurate tweet to explain in detail how that amount of money could end the famine.

"If the WFP can describe in this Twitter thread exactly how 6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla shares right now and do it," the billionaire wrote.

In response to Musk's challenge, Beasley wrote: "I can assure you that we have the systems in place for transparency and open source accounting. Your team can review and work with us to be absolutely sure of that."

The official clarified in another tweet that "6 billion will not solve world hunger, but will avoid geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people from the brink of starvation."

Tesla shares are worth more now

This Monday, November 1, Tesla shares grew 3.4% to $ 1,114 per unit , after the announcement that they have assured the supply of lithium batteries for their electric cars for three years, thanks to an agreement with the Chinese company Ganfeng Lithium and its unit GFL International.

Do you think Elon Musk will fulfill his promise and sell Tesla shares to eradicate famine in the world?

