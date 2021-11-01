McDonald's Is Making Its Famous McRib Sandwich Into an NFT

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NFTs have made quite a splash this year, with digital artifacts ranging from videos to memes to even tweets selling for millions of dollars. No surprise, then, that more big companies are starting to jump on the bandwagon. Enter fast-food behemoth McDonald’s, which has announced that it will be doling out a limited number of McRib NFTs to fans on Twitter beginning today.

David Paul Morris | Stringer | Getty Images

Related: The McRib is Coming Back This November

“For the first time in the U.S., McDonald's is creating a limited number of NFTs in celebration of the McRib's 40th anniversary,” the company said in a statement. “For those new to the world of NFTs (like us), they are non-fungible tokens — unique pieces of virtual art that can't be duplicated. Our McRib NFTs are digital versions of the fan-favorite sandwich.”

The McRib sandwich has garnered a cult-like following, popping on and off menus for limited-time runs since it first made its debut in 1981 in Kansas City. “In the '80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons,” Mike Bullington, Senior Archives Manager at McDonald’s said about the sandwich last month. “Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first-timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades, and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

Related: 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Is Selling Assets as NFTs From His Prison Cell

In order to get their hands on one of the 10 McRib NFTs, fans can retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation from the McDonald’s Twitter account anytime between now and 7. Winners will be announced on November 12.

The McRib will return to menus across the country this month for a limited time, though the chain did not disclose exactly how long that will be.

McDonald's valuation was up around 18.06% year over year as of Monday afternoon.