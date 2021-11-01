2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch During The First Week Of November

2 Marijuana Stocks For Your November Watchlist

Right now there is a good chance to find the best marijuana stocks to buy. For 9 months now the market has seen a drop in trading. As mentioned above this has led to a good buying opportunity within the market. The main concern is when will things begin to recover as a whole for the sector. Between the U.S. and Canadian marijuana stocks the entire sector is feeling the decline. Now there are some companies that are seeing more volatile swings in trading than other marijuana stocks. The reason for this can be attributed to a few factors.

For one outside of the market, the company is showing more progress as well as profitability. Next, it could be due to a potential M&A or a news update about the company furthering its growth in the cannabis industry. With these several factors, it has helped some cannabis companies to reach better levels in the market. Now the next best thing would be to see these same upward swings for the majority of the cannabis sector. Nevertheless many feel it is only a matter of time before pot stocks start to rise once again. Especially with everyone waiting to see what unfolds with the possible passing of federal cannabis reform.

Marijuana Stocks And The Progress Of The Cannabis Industry

A large number of investors feel once one of these bills is enacted it will trigger a possible run. But the bigger goal would be to end cannabis prohibition for good. When this does happen it will open doors that were once closed due to federal law. Not only that it will also offer future opportunities to those looking to work in the legal cannabis space. So with this, there is a lot of anticipation about the future of the cannabis industry and increase trading for marijuana stocks.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

Cansortium Inc. (OTC:CNTMF) Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTC:GDNSF)

Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. through its subsidiaries produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. In the most recent news, the company has announced the opening of Fluent Fruitland Park. This makes for the Company’s 27th retail location in Florida.

Words From The Company

“We are thrilled to begin offering premium-quality cannabis products to the medical marijuana patients in Fruitland Park, as well as its vast and rapidly-growing surrounding communities,” said CEO Robert Beasley. “Fluent is one of only a few dispensaries serving the area and we will have many high-quality products to offer from our recently expanded cultivation projects throughout the state. Looking ahead, we have identified four additional retail locations to be opened in the first half of 2022, which would bring our total Florida footprint to 31 stores.”

In the last 4-6 weeks of trading CNTMF stock has been on an up and down ride in the market. From the end of September CNTMF stock, started to build momentum. This increase in momentum led to a pretty nice increase in trading. Even after September, this marijuana stock continued to climb all the way to halfway point of October. Right after the 15th of October CNTMF stock started to lose some of this momentum and began to decline. In the second half of October, the company continued to trade down. Yet as of the first day of trading in November CNTMF stock is starting to build back some of its lost momentum.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. It cultivates cannabis; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. As well as sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other retail locations, and third-party dispensaries. The company grows and/or processes cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries.

The company was formerly known as Vireo Health International Inc. and changed its name to Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. Right before November the company announced its subsidiary, Vireo Health of New York will launch whole flower cannabis. This launch of cannabis flower will be at three of its four New York dispensaries and via its home delivery service. As of now, Vireo is one of ten companies licensed to grow and sell cannabis in New York.

Words From The CEO Of Goodness Growth

“We applaud the Cannabis Control Board & Office of Cannabis Management for their swift action to improve the medical cannabis program by allowing whole flower products,” said Goodness Growth Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kingsley, M.D. “We are excited to bring our premium whole flower products to market, and to help make cannabis more accessible and affordable for new and existing patients here in New York.”

Since the start of October GDNSF stock has been performing with a lot of volatility. Initially GDNSF stock was beginning the month with a recovery in trading which the company did. However, it was more of a swing in trading as these upward moves were short-lived. For a good part of October GDNSF stock showed a good amount of up and down trading. The positive behind this is when the company did rise in trading they were too solid levels. Still towards the end of the month right before November GDNSF stock started to decline and has had trouble recovering. Yet it is a new month and this marijuana stock has plenty of time this month to see another rise in trading.