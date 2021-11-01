GreenSky (GSKY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GreenSky (GSKY) closed at $12.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the financial technology company had gained 9.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GSKY as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 333.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $143.43 million, up 0.99% from the year-ago period.

GSKY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $540.94 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +194.74% and +3.04%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSKY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GSKY is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note GSKY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.62, which means GSKY is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY): Free Stock Analysis Report



