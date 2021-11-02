5 Top Oil Stock Earnings Charts

Earnings season continues to charge on even though most of FANGMAN has already reported.

Over 1500 companies are expected to report earnings this week.

Among them are a big slew of energy producers, including those exploring in the hottest US markets like the Permian.

Most have put in a nice string of beats after last year’s devastating oil price collapse. Their shares have also rebounded off the lows.

Crude prices last peaked in 2008. After 13 long years, has a new bull market in energy finally arrived?

5 Top Energy Charts to Watch This Week

1. ConocoPhillips COP has beat 3 quarters in a row. Shares are up 86% year-to-date but still trade with a forward P/E of just 13.7. Will it bust out to new 5-year highs on the report?

2. Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is a rare non-hedged oil and natural gas producer. Year-to-date, shares are up 195% but it’s forward P/E is just 9.4. It has beat 4 quarters in a row and shares are at new 5-year highs. Is it too late to get on the train?

3. Pioneer Natural Resources PXD is one of the largest producers in the Permian Basin. It is coming off a miss last quarter but shares are still up 64% year-to-date. It’s also cheap, as its earnings rise, with a forward P/E of just 13.9. It’s been raising the dividend. Will it do so again this quarter?

4. Occidental Petroleum OXY beat big last quarter. It has a big chemical division which should also boost the quarter as chemical prices rise. Shares are up 93.7% year-to-date but it’s not as cheap as some of the others, with a forward P/E of 20.4. Are Occidental’s troubles behind it?

5. EOG Resources EOG has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares are up 85.4% year-to-date but are still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 11.4. It’s been shareholder friendly this year. EOG’s dividend is yielding 1.8%. Will that continue into the end of the year?

