How to Market Yourself on Social Media in 4 Steps

As an entrepreneur, it’s vital to market yourself on social media channels so you can attract the right type of attention from your target audience.

But how can you do this?

This guide will show you how to market yourself on social media so that your posts get more visibility and engagement, which in turn helps your business grow through increased exposure and customer trust.

Let’s get started!

1. Optimize your profile

When you’re starting out, your profile will be your first, and possibly onlyopportunity to impress. Make sure that you have a flattering photo of yourself, include links to relevant content, and upload original high-quality photos of your work.

When you post regularly, people get used to seeing your name in their feed, which makes it more likely they will click on what you share. Keep posting new things so they don’t forget about you!

But don’t flood their feeds with too much of anything—always ask yourself if people are going to find value in each post or if it would be better off posted somewhere else. Learn how your followers are reacting before posting again.

2. Write an eye-catching bio

Your bio is like your first interaction with someone at a networking event—you’ve got to make a good impression. Your bio should be short, informative, and include links for social networks.

This will make it easy for others to find you online. Focus your efforts on major networks such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, where you can make constant updates about what you’re doing in your job or other business endeavors and get higher engagement.

3. Create great visuals

The more you can use visuals in your posts, whether it’s through photography or infographics, the better off you’ll be.

Visual content is more engaging than text alone, so if you have visual assets that are worth sharing online, post them! You might also want to share behind-the-scenes photos of your company—what does a typical day look like? What kinds of problems are you solving?

What are your employees working on? Sharing inside information with potential clients is a great way to show that they can relate to your brand.

Keep in mind that social media is all about being social. Make sure people know who’s behind each post.

4. Post regularly

One of your main goals in social media is brand awareness. Without brand awareness, there’s a good chance people won’t remember you when they need your product or service.

To fight brand forgetfulness, make sure you post regularly – both on social media and in other areas of your business.

If you’re able to create a constant presence in people’s lives, you drastically increase your chances of being remembered when it matters most: when someone is looking for a solution to their problem.