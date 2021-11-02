Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy In November? 2 To Watch This Month

Marijuana Stocks For Your November Watchlist

For some time now marijuana stocks have been trading at lower levels. The initial start to this drop occurred earlier in 2021 right around mid-February. It was at this time when the sector overall began to drop. This led to many investors losing money and some trying to buy the dips to lower their cost of the position. Nevertheless, since that time there has been an ongoing decline in the sector. Now, this isn’t exactly a bad thing for all those who invest in cannabis stocks. With the sector trading at a lower point, it has created an almost 9-month buying opportunity. The name of the game in stocks is to buy low and sell high. So with this investors are adding some of the best marijuana stocks to their portfolio.

Many are anticipating a rise in trading at some point in the near future. Wich many in the cannabis industry are basing off on federal cannabis reform and continued progress outside of the market. As more cannabis companies continue to grow and generate more money it shows investors that the growth potential of the company. This really indicates that the company could see better trading based on its success outside of the market. As well we have the eventual passing of federal cannabis reform.

Essentially most of the people in the cannabis industry feel this will be the catalyst to cause a rise in the sector. Either way, if you are looking to take advantage of how low cannabis stocks are always do your homework. Especially with how unpredictable and volatile the market can be. You want to give yourself the best chance at seeing a return and in a once quick pace sector. Now things are a bit more of a buy and holding game for pot stocks.

Marijuana Stocks For This Months Watchlist

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF) Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. Back on October 26th Curaleaf announced the sale of whole flower in New York. These products will be available for purchase in four of its NY locations.

Words From The Company

“Our patients have been waiting a long time for this day and we couldn’t be happier to be able to deliver whole flower product to all four of our New York locations in the next day or so and to the majority of our wholesale partners within the month,” said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. “Fortunately, we have been preparing for this moment and we are more than ready with plenty of product for all our New York locations. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the OCM for moving this forward so quickly, and we look forward to robust sales and happy customers. We appreciate the patience and loyalty of all our patients as we worked toward this milestone.”

In the last month of trading CURLF stock has been working to pick up in trading. From the start of October, this marijuana stock was faced with a decline in the market. On the 18th of October was when the company had a real chance at reaching higher levels in the market. At that time was when CURLF stock was starting to rise on its road to recovery. However, this recovery was not able to be sustained for the rest of October. To which CURLF ultimately fell the rest of the month. Nonetheless many feel the success of the company outside of the market will help bring some upward momentum. In fact on the first trading day of November CURLF stock has started to see a small pick up in the market.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topicals, and other cannabis products.

In recent news, it has announced it will be participating in the Cowen Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference, November 29, 2021. The Founder and CEO Ben Kovler will participate in a panel and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Looking back over the last 4-6 weeks of trading GTBIF stock has been trying to build more momentum. At the start of October GTBIF stock was faced with a drop in trading. For much of the month the company has had issues recovering in the market. Even with continued success as a company, it did not add any positive sentiment towards GTBIF stock. Towards the midpoint of October GTBIF stock did see a small rise in trading which did help some shareholders. But this rise was not able to continue and GTBIF stock furthered its decline in October. Now in November hopes are still high as GTBIF stock is slowly starting to once again pick up in trading.