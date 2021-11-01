Papel picado for Day of the Dead: Entrepreneur Special

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Have you ever wondered what is behind the confetti business? A tradition that has crossed borders and carries a characteristic craftsmanship of Mexico

César Emilio Rentería , confectionery craftsman from Xochimilco, tells us about how his family dedicates itself to this business that is a source of work for the whole year. Faced with the ban on parties due to COVID-19, his family had to learn to work in smaller volumes.

In this special # NegociosDíaDeMuertos we bring you stories of entrepreneurs like you who face real problems and who tell us how they overcome it without magic tricks, if not with real effort every day.

Learn more in the video!