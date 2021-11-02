Ford To Release Next Generation Ranger On November 24

The Australian division of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) announced the presentation of the next-generation Ford Ranger pick-up will take place on November 24, a decade after the arrival of the current model.

Global production of the pick-up will begin next year in Argentina, while its arrival in Brazil will be in 2023. In addition to revealing these data, the automotive giant presented another video and new images that show the design process.

The brand revealed a darkened photo that shows a portion of the front of the model, where the C-shaped LED headlights can be seen. It is the same design as the Ford F-150 and the Maverick.

The new generation will serve as the basis for the upcoming Volkswagen Amarok, as part of an agreement between the two brands – VOLKSWAGEN GROUP Common Stock (ETR:VOW3)– to share the development of commercial models. However, the German firm announced it will try to deviate from the Ranger, but rumors claim it could use the same engines.

On the other hand, Ford mentioned it faced several difficulties during the development phase, so it conducted more than 5,000 interviews with truck owners to find out what customers expect of these models.

The American automaker conducted workshops with Ranger model owners around the world, to learn how they use the vehicles, what they like, and what they do not. The brand also asked what they would like to see in the new generation of the pick-up.

According to CNBC, Ford smashed Q3 earnings expectations as the company is veering towards the electrification of its product range. Ford’s revenue hit $33.21 billion against the expected $32.54 billion.

Ford CFO John Lawler told reporters during a call, “The results are showing, really, the underlying strength of our business.”

“I believe we have the right plan to drive growth and unlock unprecedented value… You’re already seeing favorable change in the slope of our earnings and cash flow. There’s more to come.”

For 2022, the car manufacturer expects wholesale vehicle volumes to increase by 10% compared with this year, as the semiconductor crisis continues. Ford is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders’ families.