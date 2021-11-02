Is Taiwan Semiconductor Setting Up for a Big Move?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) has been trading in a sideways trading range since March, where it has formed a level of support and a level of resistance. At some point, it will have to break either level. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.



shutterstock.com - StockNews

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 58% market share. Many leading fabless chip makers -- including Qualcomm (QCOM) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rely on TSM to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips.

The company has been benefiting from a strong appetite for new chips. As the global chip shortage is expected to continue for some time, that appetite should continue to grow. In fact, the company recently stated that its capacity is expected to remain tight through next year due to this demand.

As of the end of September, the company had $30.6 billion in cash compared with $4.3 billion in short-term debt. In the most recent quarter, net income was up 14.8% year over year. Analysts expect earnings to jump 14.4% in the current quarter.

The stock looks a bit overvalued with a forward P/E of 24.21. TSM has shown mixed performance since early March, as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of TSM below with added notations:

Chart of TSM provided by TradingView

TSM was rallying strongly into 2021, ultimately peaking in February. The stock then fell into a wide trading range between the $108 support (green) and a $125 resistance (red).

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

At some stage, TSM will bust out of the range, and that break will likely dictate the stock’s next big move.A long trade could be entered on a break of the $125 resistance level, with a protective stop set underneath the point of entry. An ideal short trade could be made on a break below the $108 support level with a protective stop placed above the entry level.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

What is better than finding the 1 attractive stock in this article?

Discovering 5 timely trades...like the ones in this new special report. Click below to claim your free copy now!

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

TSM shares were trading at $113.94 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.18 (-0.16%). Year-to-date, TSM has gained 5.46%, versus a 24.29% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Christian Tharp

I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing.

More...

The post Is Taiwan Semiconductor Setting Up for a Big Move? appeared first on StockNews.com